Tamannaah Bhatia feels honoured to step into Tabu’s shoes for Maestro

Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday shared throwback pictures on her Instagram page, recalling the first day of the shoot of her latest film, Maestro. The Telugu movie, which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar last week, is the remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun.

In the remake, Tamannaah has played the role that was originally played by Tabu.

“#ThrowbackTuesday – this was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me – not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran. I’ve always been a fan of her performances and how she has always nailed scenes right on the head. It’s a great feeling to have the love we have poured into this movie reciprocated in the form of genuine appreciation for the film – specially given the pandemic that surrounds us. Forever grateful to all the love we are receiving (sic),” Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, while sharing a few photos from the sets of Maestro.

Maestro has garnered mixed reactions from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Tamannaah’s performance as a cheating wife, who’s now committing murders, adds insult to the injury. She fails to capture the perfect mix of shame, guilt, fear and survival instinct that Tabu channelled in her performance as Simi in Andhadhun. In Maestro, Tamannaah hardly feels the weight of killing people. She comes across as a straight-up psychopath, who rather seems to enjoy murdering people. Her no regret approach makes her character look empty.”