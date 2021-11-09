scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar: ‘Honoured to be a part of the mega movie’

Bholaa Shankar marks the second collaboration of Tamannaah Bhatia and Chiranjeevi after period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 9, 2021 1:40:06 pm
Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia is presently busy shooting for F3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar. The film’s production house AK Entertainments wrote on social media, “The Talented Actress & Dazzling Beauty @tamannaahspeaks is on Board for.. MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE Megastar @KChiruTweets & @MeherRamesh’s #BholaaShankar.”

Tamannaah also took to Twitter and wrote, “Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar. Can’t wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!”

Bholaa Shankar marks Tamannaah Bhatia’s second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.

The Meher Ramesh directorial is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Vedhalam, starring Ajith in the lead role. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, the film’s team is all set to start its shoot from November 11.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has F3, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam in her kitty. Chiranjeevi has Godfather and an untitled project with director Bobby in the pipeline. His film Acharya will release in theatres on February 4.

