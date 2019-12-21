Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and others wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her 30th birthday

Tamannaah celebrates her 30th birthday today. (Photo: Tamannaah/Instagram) Tamannaah celebrates her 30th birthday today. (Photo: Tamannaah/Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah celebrates her 30th birthday today. Known for her films like Kandein Kadhalai, 100% Love, Baahubali: The Beginning and Devi among more, Tamannaah’s birthday saw celebrities taking to social media to wish the actor.

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Happiest birthday, Tammy. May you continue spreading happiness around and be blessed with the best of everything!” Kajal had earlier posted another tweet to wish her colleague and friend.

Samantha Akkineni shared on Twitter, “#HBDTamannaah Happy birthday gorgeous Tam.. Wishing you everything that your heart desires .. you are a shining example of hard work and dedication . God bless”

Happy happy @tamannaahspeaks have a fantastic one 😘🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/OJBmzHkkfi — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2019

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda wished the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @tamannaahspeaks! Have a great year ahead!”

On the film front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen alongside Vishal in Action. She will next be seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru in a special song. Her Hindi film Bole Chudiyan will release in 2020.

Bhatia will also make her digital debut next year with Hotstar’s The November Story, which centers around a father-daughter relationship. She earlier said in a statement, “The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time frame. These are exciting and experimental times in the entertainment industry.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd