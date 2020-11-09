Tamannaah Bhatia announces first Telugu web series

The first look of Tamannaah Bhatia's 11th Hour. (Photo: Twitter/ahavideoIN)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to star in her first Telugu web series. Titled 11th Hour, the show will premiere on streaming service aha.

Tamannaah’s look in the web series and the title logo was unveiled on Monday in Hyderabad. The actor, director Praveen Sattaru, writer-producer Pradeep U and aha promoter Allu Aravind were present at the launch event.

11th Hour is an adaptation of a novel titled 8 Hours.

Talking about the web series at the launch event, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “11th Hour is the first story that I heard during the lockdown, and it is a script with great potential. It’s not easy to continue work amid a pandemic. But, the shoots are going on adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Thanks to the entire team.”

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in sports drama Seetimaar which is presently in the last leg of its shoot. She also has the Andhadhun Telugu remake with Nithiin and Gurthunda Sheethakalam opposite Satya Dev in her kitty.

