Tamanna Simhadri, the first trans woman contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu

Tamanna Simhadri is the first transgender woman to be part of Star Maa’s reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Last Sunday, she entered the show as a wild card contestant.

“I feel very happy. I should say this was my dream as I kept wondering what I would do had I been there inside the (Bigg Boss) house. I feel lucky to have got this opportunity to enter the show during the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu,” she told Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host Nagarjuna.

When asked what would be her strategy to survive on the show, Tamanna Simhadri said she had none. “Even if one has plans, it might change due to circumstances. So, I don’t have any plans as such. I will react based on how others react to a situation,” she said.

Simhadri also promised that she will win over the Telugu audience and her fellow housemates on the show.

The members of LGBTQ community have been part of Bigg Boss in the past. Several LGBTQ contestants have taken part in Bigg Boss Hindi. The show’s Kannada and Malayalam versions have also seen the participation of members from the community.

Tamanna Simhadri already enjoys the distinction of being the first trans woman to contest the recently held assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. A native of Avanigadda, a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, she fought the election as an independent candidate from Mangalagiri. However, Simhadri lost in the polls.

Before politics, Simhadri also pursued her interest in fashion and acting. In 2010, she won her first beauty pageant, Miss Transgender Mumbai. The 34-year-old also works with an NGO called Triveni, which works for the welfare of women and the transgender community.

Tamanna Simhadri also holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications from Indira Gandhi Open University. And, she still dreams of making it big in show business.