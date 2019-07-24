Toggle Menu
Tabu joins the cast of Telugu film AA19

Tabu has joined the cast of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu film AA19. She was recently seen in Bollywood films De De Pyaar De and Bharat.

Tabu will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj in AA19. (Photo: Geetha Arts/Twitter)

Actor Tabu has joined the cast of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ Telugu language film AA19, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actor, who most recently appeared in De De Pyaar De and Bharat, will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Geetha Arts, which is producing the film in collaboration with Haarika & Hassine Creations.

“Welcome aboard to the most versatile actress of our generation #Tabu garu to #AA19 team,” the tweet read, which also posted a video from the film’s set, showing the actor going through the script.

The cast also includes Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil.

It is expected to release early next year.

