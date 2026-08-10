‘We first shoot and then talk’: Tabu slaps, wields lathi in Slumdog, watch teaser

The makers of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India action entertainer Slumdog – 33 Temple Road on Monday released a video introducing Tabu‘s character in the film, and it is immediately clear that this is not a role that sits quietly in the background.

Tabu plays Gauri Hegde, a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, described in the promo as “one fearless woman” and a “powerful officer.” The clip backs up those words. She is seen slapping and confronting people, wielding a lathi in one shot, and delivering a line to Vijay Sethupathi’s character that sums up her approach: “In our style, we first shoot and then talk.” The glimpse closes with her stating her designation out loud, leaving little doubt about the kind of authority her character carries in the film.