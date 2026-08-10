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‘We first shoot and then talk’: Tabu slaps, wields lathi in Slumdog, watch teaser
In Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog - 33 Temple Road, Tabu plays Gauri Hegde, a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, described in the promo as 'one fearless woman' and a 'powerful officer.'
The makers of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India action entertainer Slumdog – 33 Temple Road on Monday released a video introducing Tabu‘s character in the film, and it is immediately clear that this is not a role that sits quietly in the background.
Tabu plays Gauri Hegde, a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, described in the promo as “one fearless woman” and a “powerful officer.” The clip backs up those words. She is seen slapping and confronting people, wielding a lathi in one shot, and delivering a line to Vijay Sethupathi’s character that sums up her approach: “In our style, we first shoot and then talk.” The glimpse closes with her stating her designation out loud, leaving little doubt about the kind of authority her character carries in the film.
Sharing the video on social media, Puri Jagannadh wrote, “Fearless. Powerful. Courageous. Meet the gem of Indian cinema, Tabu as Gauri Hegde from Slumdog 33 Temple Road.”
Slumdog – 33 Temple Road marks the first collaboration between Tabu and Puri Jagannadh. For Tabu, it is also a return to South Indian cinema, where her first major leading role came with the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 in 1991, years before she became one of Hindi cinema’s most respected and consistently in-demand actresses. The actor has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Bengali films, and with her recent run, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2 and Khufiya, she has shown no signs of slowing down.
Slumdog – 33 Temple Road stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, with Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Kannada star Duniya Vijay, Zarina Wahab, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh. The music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his work on Arjun Reddy and Animal, while Shyam K. Naidu handles the cinematography and Santosh Noozilla is the editor. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner in collaboration with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures.
Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi on 26 years of Puri Jagannadh: ‘A legacy built with courage’
Shooting for the film began in July 2025 and has since been completed, with the project currently in post-production. The film is set for a pan-India release in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.
For Puri Jagannadh, who is known for presenting his characters with a sharp, attitude-driven style, Slumdog – 33 Temple Road also marks his first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. The director, whose filmography includes Pokiri, Temper, iSmart Shankar and Iddarammayilatho, has built a reputation for writing bold, larger-than-life characters, and the Gauri Hegde glimpse suggests Tabu’s role in this film will be no exception.
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