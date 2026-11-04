Tabu unveiled as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in Nagarjuna’s King 100 on her birthday, watch

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The makers of Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s 100th film, tentatively titled as King 100, have introduced Tabu’s character on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday, releasing the first look poster and a glimpse video that present the actress as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a powerful woman of royal lineage who is deeply entrenched in politics.
Annapurna Studios, which is producing the film, shared the poster and glimpse on social media. “Happy Birthday Tabu. An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame. Presenting Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from King 100. In cinemas December 24th, 2026,” the production house wrote.
The reveal marks the second major character introduction from the film after Nagarjuna’s own first glimpse was released on his 67th birthday in August this year.
Who is Mahanthi Jhansi Rani?
The glimpse video offers an early sketch of the character through dialogue and visual cues. Mahanthi Jhansi Rani divides the world into two categories: those who believe in hard work and those who depend on luck. Her position is clear and unambiguous. “Luck? I hate luck,” she says in the glimpse.
The visuals present Tabu in different sarees, composed and authoritative, with a nameplate bearing the character’s name visible in the frame. The overall impression is of a woman who holds significant political and institutional power. On-screen text reading “This time, it’s not love, it’s war” signals that the dynamic between Nagarjuna and Tabu’s characters in King 100 will be adversarial rather than romantic, a departure from their earlier on-screen pairings.
Nagarjuna and Tabu reunite after nearly three decades
King 100 brings Nagarjuna and Tabu together on screen after a gap of nearly 30 years. The two actors were among the most popular on-screen pairings in Telugu cinema during the 1990s. Their reunion in a film structured around conflict rather than romance adds an interesting dimension to the casting, using the audience’s memory of their earlier romantic pairing to create a different kind of tension.
Also Read: Rs 50,000 cr scam, riots and a baby: Nagarjuna’s King 100 glimpse blends action with emotion
The film’s first glimpse, released in August on Nagarjuna’s birthday, had introduced the actor in a larger-than-life avatar as a man who has risen from poverty to wealth and power. His character’s opening dialogue set the tone: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”
The glimpse also hinted at darker elements, with the character seemingly associated with a major scam and authorities closing in on him. The overall setup suggests a story about a self-made man navigating power, identity and institutional forces, with Tabu’s Mahanthi Jhansi Rani representing the establishment he is either fighting against or entangled with.
About King 100
King 100 is Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film as a leading actor. The film is written and directed by RA Karthik, marking his Telugu directorial debut. It is produced by Annapurna Studios, the production house founded by Nagarjuna’s father, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
The technical team includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Raja Mahadhevan, production designer Sathees Kumar N, editor Navin Nooli, action choreographers Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh. The film releases in theatres worldwide on December 24