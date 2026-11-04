Tabu unveiled as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in Nagarjuna’s King 100 on her birthday, watch

The makers of Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s 100th film, tentatively titled as King 100, have introduced Tabu’s character on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday, releasing the first look poster and a glimpse video that present the actress as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a powerful woman of royal lineage who is deeply entrenched in politics.

Annapurna Studios, which is producing the film, shared the poster and glimpse on social media. “Happy Birthday Tabu. An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame. Presenting Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from King 100. In cinemas December 24th, 2026,” the production house wrote.

The reveal marks the second major character introduction from the film after Nagarjuna’s own first glimpse was released on his 67th birthday in August this year.