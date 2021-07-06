Taapsee Pannu joins Mishan Impossible sets

Taapsee Pannu joined the sets of Telugu movie Mishan Impossible on Tuesday. The film’s team welcomed Pannu by releasing a still of the actor with a bandaged arm, looking anxious as she watches something on a laptop.

Pannu is excited to be a part of Mishan Impossible. “From the last seven years, I’ve been on the lookout for stories that I want to see myself as an audience. Mishan Impossible is one such film. The impressive storyline and a good team like Matinee Entertainments backing it are most important for me to greenlit a film. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films, and I’m doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this,” she said.

Helmed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame, the film also stars Rishab Shetty and Suhas. It is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.