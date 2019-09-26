Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy new trailer: Chiranjeevi set to deliver a no-holds-barred performance

The final trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, was released on Thursday as the film is set to open in cinemas on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti celebration.

The new promo gives more glimpses of the mammoth production. Director Surender Reddy and producer Ram Charan seem to have done an impressive job recreating the pre-independence era. While last week’s trailer played up the film’s battle sequences, the latest trailer is cut to highlight the main emotion that drives this period drama: freedom, freedom and freedom.

The trailer also packs a few high-voltage action moments coupled with patriotic punchlines. It looks like Chiranjeevi has delivered a no-holds-barred performance as a 16th-century freedom fighter.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical drama based on the battle exploits of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. He is said to have led the first major rebellion against the British Raj, a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

This film is said to be Chiranjeevi’s most ambitious project as he has been aspiring to play this role for about 15 years. However, owing to budget constraints, the project remained in cold storage for a long time. “If not for Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Sye Raa would have never happened. He gave us the much-needed confidence,” Chiranjeevi said at the pre-release event of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati and Jagapathy Babu among others.

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on October 2.