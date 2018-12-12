Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Vijay Sethupathi’s look gets leaked online

A few pictures from the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have leaked online. The photos reveal actor Vijay Sethupathi’s look in the film. With long hair and a vibhuti covering his entire forehead, it seems Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a saint.

The rumors have it that the actor plays a trusted confidante of Chiranjeevi’s Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The shooting of the mega-budget period drama is taking place at a brisk pace. According to reports, the filmmakers were recently shooting at Hogenakkal Waterfalls. After completing the ongoing schedule, the film crew will next shoot in Mysore Palace.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. It stars some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep.

Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja is producing the movie under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. The movie is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, who led a rebellion against the British rule in India.

Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi is scoring the music for the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was earlier announced as a Sankranti release. However, it has now been postponed to summer 2019 citing production reasons. The buzz is that the filmmakers have plans to release the film during the Independence Day holiday.