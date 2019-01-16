Vijay Sethupathi birthday: Makkal Selvan is Raaja Paandi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, see photo

Actor-producer Ram Charan on Wednesday unveiled a new poster from upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, revealing the look of actor Vijay Sethupathi. The character poster was launched to mark the 41st birthday of Sethupathi.

Sethupathi plays warrior Raaja Paandi in the film. Rumors have it that this character is a trusted confidante of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, played by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The mega-budget film will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Tollywood. He shares screen space in the film with some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry. Besides Chiranjeevi and Sethupathi, the period film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Tamannaah Bhatia among others.

Sethupathi has delivered back-to-back hits. He made a splash at the box office with his romantic drama 96 and followed it with meta-satire Seethakaathi. The actor is currently basking in the success of Petta, which starts Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion. The next schedule will begin in the first week of February and will last till the end of the month. The film is expected to release during the Independence Day weekend.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy, and tells the tale of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, who led a rebellion against British rule in India.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home production banner Konidela Production Company.