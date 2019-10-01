Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a tribute to freedom fighters: Chiranjeevi

Team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was recently in Chennai to promote their period film, which will hit screens on October 2.

Advertising

Speaking at the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi was all praise for his son Ram Charan. “When Magadheera happened, I was a bit jealous of him since he played a warrior. I have been living with the dream of pulling off a similar grand historical outing for a long time,” he said.

“Usually, fathers promote their sons in the film industry. In my case, it’s vice versa. Ram Charan took the whole initiative to produce Sye Raa. We have truly made a pan-Indian film and I am confident of its success. The film is a tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India,” Chiranjeevi added.

Talking about the star cast, he said, “Be it Nayanthara, Tamannaah or Sudeep, everyone has given their best. In particular, I am fond of Vijay Sethupathi. He is the most hard-working yet humble actor I have met. People say I am very simple. But after working with him, I feel he is the best.”

Advertising

Similarly, Ram Charan admitted he is also a huge fan of Sethupathi and said, “I have watched his films, including 96. He is a fantastic actor. It was a pleasure to cast him in the role of the Tamil king Raja Pandi.” Further, he went on to thank Arvind Swami for his support. “He dropped in by our Hyderabad residence and jokingly asked why we didn’t cast him in Sye Raa. In fact, he dubbed for the film in a short time. This shows his passion and interest to be a part of good cinema.”

Madhan Karky, who has penned the lyrics for the Tamil album of Sye Raa, stated he is happy that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are working on films—Sye Raa and RRR—based on the lives of freedom fighters.

“These days, everything is being valued by numbers. If it’s marks for a student, it is box office collection for films. I wish films are valued for their content rather than the collections,” he noted.

Tamannaah Bhatia began her speech with a ‘vanakkam’, and spoke entirely in Tamil. She said, “Sye Raa doesn’t solely belong to the Telugu film industry, but everyone. Working with Chiranjeevi sir was a humbling experience. Despite his age, he is always willing to go an extra-mile. I still remember the first day of shooting, where I had to utter many dialogues and I was frozen looking into the powerful eyes of Chiranjeevi sir.”

Vijay Balaji, who has written dialogues for the Tamil version, said, “Narasimha was the name of Chiranjeevi sir’s character in his first film, Punadhirallu (1979). Even after four decades of release, we remember his role. Likewise, Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy will rule the masses for the next 40 years.”