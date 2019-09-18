Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Chiranjeevi’s performance gives you an adrenaline rush

The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on Wednesday. The 3-minute long video features glimpses of an exhilarating performance by 64-year-old Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.

In the film, Chiranjeevi plays Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on Narasimha’s battle exploits against British colonisers. It is even touted as the first revolt against British rule, which came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857.

The trailer opens by presenting the 14th-century freedom fighter as a mythical hero who can meditate underwater. He is a child of destiny with an impeccable athletic ability. We see some high-voltage stunt sequences unfold in a scene as Narasimha leads an assault on a British camp.

We also hear a punchline delivered by Narasimha who refuses to pay taxes to the British. And it reminds us of a famous dialogue of acting legend Sivaji Ganesan in the iconic movie Veerapandiya Kattabomman (1959), a historical film about a Tamil warrior fighting British forces.

Judging from the trailer, Surender Reddy seems to have adopted a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to depicting the violence perpetrated by British rulers against their victims. Fighters from other states join forces with Narasimha as he declares war on the British. We see Vijay Sethupathi speaking heavily Tamil-accented Telugu while pledging his support to Narasimha. And, Sudeep plays a freedom fighter from another state.

There also seems to be a love triangle between characters played by Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia. But the mainstay of the film will be the battle sequences.

The star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathy Babu, Niharika and others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens on October 2.