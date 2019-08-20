Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser launch live updates: Chiranjeevi steals the show
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser launch live updates: The Surender Reddy directorial is being touted as one of the biggest films to come out of the entertainment industry. Here's all that is happening at its teaser launch event in Mumbai.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an upcoming multi-language multi-starrer which will see Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ravi Kishan among others in pivotal roles. The film’s teaser is being launched in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Produced by Tollywood star Ram Charan, the film’s script has been written by Sai Madhav Burra. The Surender Reddy directorial is being touted as one of the biggest movies to come out of the entertainment industry, and rightly so, since the period drama features the best of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood in primary roles.
The film is set prior to India’s first war of independence, which was fought in 1857. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is the freedom fighter around which the central story of the film is based. The character is being essayed by Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India to revolt against the British rule a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.
The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is here!
The movie was announced in June 2017 and the shoot began in August. Earlier AR Rahman had been signed to compose the music for the film, however, the Maestro of Madras declined owing to some scheduling issues. Later, Amit Trivedi was roped in for the job. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera and British stunt choreographers Greg Powell and Lee Whittaker have done the action sequences for the film.
The first posters of the stars posing as their characters were released on their respective birthdays.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. It will release on October 23 this year. It will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
On the work front, post the release of the costume drama, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva’s untitled film, which is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainments. The film's another major star, Amitabh Bachchan, also has an interesting line-up, as far as upcoming releases are concerned. The actor will be seen in Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo in the times to come.
