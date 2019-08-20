Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi performs age-defying stunts

Ahead of Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The new teaser has come out exactly a year after the makers released the first promo video giving the glimpse into the biopic historical drama.

The earlier teaser was cut with a sole purpose of showing the warrior avatar of the 64-year-old superstar, who is playing the 16-century Rayalaseema freedom fighter. The new teaser, however, underlines the purpose of filmmakers in making this magnum opus. The reason is Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is a forgotten hero.

Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan’s voice over tells us that the battle exploits and sacrifices of Narasimha Reddy were buried in the annals of history. He is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

In the teaser, we can see Narasimha Reddy trying to fire up his army before going to the battle: “The bravest of the brave. History may not remember us. But, it should begin with us.”

The one-minute, 47-second-long teaser packs a slew of high-voltage action sequences involving a lot of cannons, fire, blood and fury. We can even see Chiranjeevi doing some age-defying stunts.

At the estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, the filmmakers have enlisted the services of the best technicians from around the world. Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell has overseen the fight sequences, which are expected to be the mainstay of the film.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of other actors in the film including, Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Written and directed by Surender Reddy, the film is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open in cinemas on October 2. Apart from its original Telugu version, it will also hit the screens in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.