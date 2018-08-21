Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi is fierce as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagpathy Babu among others.

Published: August 21, 2018 12:57:15 pm
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan.
It’s Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday on Wednesday and the makers of his upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have released a teaser of the film. The teaser introduces Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and tells us why his story is important. The film is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is said to have led the first civilian revolt against the British.

The teaser is filled with several moments of visual grandeur. Chiranjeevi fans will be happy to see their star charge through ferociously. “Whose war is this,” bellows Sye Raa ferociously, inspiring a horde of men to rebel for their freedom. He rides through the leaves and wields the sword with consummate ease. The teaser ends with a birthday wish for Chiranjeevi.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made headlines for its ensemble star cast. The cast comprises Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagpathy Babu. However, the teaser solely focuses on its main man Chiranjeevi and doesn’t reveal anything about the other characters.

Produced by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan under their home banner Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy. The film will have music by Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi who is making his Telugu debut with this film. This is Ram Charan’s second collaboration with his father after the blockbuster Khaidi 150 last year.

