Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Sudeep excited to work with Chiranjeevi

Sudeep to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sudeep to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Kannada actor Sudeep has a lot going on at present. The actor, who returned from Belgrade after completing a schedule of Kotigobba 3, has confirmed that he will be joining the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sudeep noted that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is his first historical film in a career spanning over 20 years.

“Cinema has always been kind by throwing surprises at me in regular intervals… Here’s another ,,Sharing the screen with the Legend Chiranjeevi Sir in SYERAA.. under SurenderReddy sir,,also my 1st historical. Excited ,,yess. Worried,,yesssssss (sic),” he tweeted.

Cinema has always been kind by throwing surprises at me in regular intervals… Here’s another ,,Sharing the screen with the Legend Chiranjeevi Sir in SYERAA.. under SurenderReddy sir,,also my 1st historical. Excited ,,yess.

Worried,,yesssssss. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 9, 2018

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He is considered to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The mega-budget film is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on a lavish budget. Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja is bankrolling the project. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Also read | After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi may act in Koratala Siva film

Sudeep was in Belgrade for about 26-days shooting some major action sequences for Kotigobba 3. The film directed by Shiva Karthik, also stars Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Ravi Shankar, Shraddha Das and Tabla Nani among others.

The crew will next head to Bangkok and Malaysia, said reports.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd