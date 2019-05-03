Fire at Chiranjeevi’s farmhouse, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy set damaged

The set of Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was damaged on Friday, after a fire broke out at the Megastar’s farmhouse, which is located in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

According to sources, there were no casualties or injuries as the fire broke out in the early hours of Friday.

The neighbours and locals, who saw thick smoke coming out from Chiranjeevi’s farmhouse, informed the police and firefighting department. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan is producing the film under his Konidela Production Company banner.

More details to follow.