Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia among others, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases today. The film releases in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film has been directed by Surender Reddy.

Chiranjeevi plays Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film is based on Narasimha’s battle against the Britishers. The war against the British is touted as the first revolt of independence which happened a decade before 1857.

At the recent pre-release event of the film, Megastar Chiranjeevi credited SS Rajamouli and his success with Baahubali as an encouraging factor for him to go ahead with the film. He said, “If not for Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Sye Raa would have never happened. He gave us the much-needed confidence.”

He also spoke about Ram Charan’s dedication towards the film and said, “Charan did not hesitate to spend money making this film. He arranged everything that we ever asked for. We all decided that Georgia will be the right place to shoot the war sequence. Charan, without thinking twice, flew us down there. We shot there for one and a half month and it would have cost Charan roughly Rs 75 crore. He did not worry about the expenses as all he wanted to make was a good film.”