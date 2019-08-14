Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy making video promises a high-octane action film

The behind-the-scenes video of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released on Wednesday, gives the audience a glimpse into the effort that has gone into making this epic film. The biopic boasts of a huge star cast led by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

The ensemble also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Brahmaji among others.

The video also shows a sprawling fortress that was built for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has been bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja. It is said the film has cost Charan’s Konidela Production Company a whopping Rs 200 crore. The footage promises high-voltage action as the majority of the funds seem to have been spent on filming battle sequences.

We can see the fight coordinators composing high-octane scenes. Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell has overseen the choreography of the fight sequences. The award-winning stuntman has worked on blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, Skyfall, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Fast & Furious 6 and Hercules. He has lent his expertise to hundreds of films made around the world and TV shows. He is not new to working on Indian films. He was the stunt coordinator for Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that came out in 2015.

“Action scenes will blow your mind,” promises Hollywood stunt performer Lee Whittaker in the video.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been in production for about two years. The film is now getting ready to hit the screens this year.

The filmmakers on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Excel will be distributing the film’s Hindi version in the north Indian pockets.

The original Telugu film will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

A brand new teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be released on August 20. The film is expected to open in cinemas on October 2.