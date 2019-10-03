Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy leaked online by Tamilrockers

Toggle Menu
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy leaked online by Tamilrockershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/sye-raa-narasimha-reddy-leaked-on-tamilrockers-6048364/

Tamilrockers leaks Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie online: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the latest victim of piracy site Tamilrockers.

Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released on October 2.

It looks like piracy site Tamilrockers is unstoppable. The website recently leaked the latest Telugu release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The film, which stars a slew of actors from across industries, was pitched as one of the most highly anticipated movies of this year. And with a star cast that boasts of names like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and Kannada actor Sudeep — it is clear as the day why that’s the case.

The movie has been helmed by Surender Reddy and it has been bankrolled by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the multi-starrer 2.5 stars in his review and called it ‘A typical Chiranjeevi film.’

“The major flaw in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Surender’s attempt to force a sprawling story into a mould that fits the narrow definition of mainstream commercial cinema. The result is we get a typical Chiranjeevi film, where Chiranjeevi does what he has done in his last 150 films – fight for the poor and weak. The only difference is that he is at it while wearing an ancient warrior’s costume and riding a horse. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a 16th-century feudal leader, who is touted to have sowed the seeds of rebellion way before officially documented India’s first war of independence in 1857,” Manoj wrote in a section of his review.

