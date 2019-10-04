Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi film earns over Rs 85 crore worldwide

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest release, Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy, is off to a great start. The mega-budget film, which hit the screens on October 2, has managed to collect more than Rs 85 crore worldwide.

“#SyeRaa Day 1 WW Box Office is 85+ Crores Gross – All Time No.2 Biggest Opening in Telugu. – All Time No.3 Biggest Opening WW for a Telugu Film. – All Time No.5 Biggest Opener in South Indian Cinema. HISTORICAL BLOCKBUSTER IN INDIAN CINEMA #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #RamCharan,” Akhil Cherry tweeted.

The multi-starrer was also released in Tamil, apart from Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It is performing well in Tamil Nadu. According to the figures posted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy grossed Rs 1.61 crore on its first day.

“#SyeRaa TN – Day 1 Gross: Telugu – Rs 1.08 Crs Tamil – Rs 0.53 Crs Total – Rs 1.61 Crs,” he tweeted.

Among Hindi audiences, the period-drama is facing stiff competition from the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer, War. Despite receiving a positive word of mouth from the audience, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy did not impress the critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 2.5 stars.

In his review, he wrote, “The major flaw in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Surender’s attempt to force a sprawling story into a mould that fits the narrow definition of mainstream commercial cinema. The result is we get a typical Chiranjeevi film, where Chiranjeevi does what he has done in his last 150 films – fight for the poor and weak. The only difference is that he is at it while wearing an ancient warrior’s costume and riding a horse”.