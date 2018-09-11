Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Tamannaah Bhatia: It is a pan-India film like Baahubali

Tamannaah said she could not resist doing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Tamannaah said she could not resist doing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday said playing a character in a period film is quite different from enacting a normal role. The Baahubali actor said she has been sceptical of accepting offers to act in period films, but could not resist the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The film is based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic that people will really like. This is a pan-India biopic film like Baahubali, though the later was a fictional one,” she said.

“Acting in an epic and a non-fictional film is a big challenge for actors as they need to research extensively about the characters they are playing, before stepping into their shoes,” she said.

Tamannaah said she was not upset with the filmmaker’s decision not to make Baahubali 3 because originally they had

decided to make it in two parts. “Of course, we all knew we are making a big film, but did not expect it will that big a success which will force people to demand part 3. I am glad they stuck to it (to make it in two parts).”

Referring to period films, she said Mughal-E-Azam was her favourite Indian period film. “The fact that they (filmmaker and actors) could attempt a film like Mughal-e-Azam at that point of time when the technology was quite primitive is commendable,” she said.

“The kind of performances the actors – Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor and Madhubala – gave and dedicated their lives for ten years to make this film, one could only be fascinated by this effort. Surely, Mughal-E-Azam is my favourite Indian period film,” she said.

