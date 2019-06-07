Sushanth joins the shoot of AA19

Actor Sushanth last appeared in critically acclaimed slice-of-life drama Chi.La.Sow in 2018. After a little gap, now he will be seen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun’s yet-to-be-titled film under the direction of Trivikram. Sushanth on Friday took to Twitter and officially confirmed the same amid a lot of excitement.

He wrote, “Here goes the first update! My first day on the sets of AA19! I can’t reveal too much about the film but I’m super excited to work with one of my most favourite directors Trivikram Srinivas sir & the Stylish Star Allu Arjun (Bunny), who I’ve always admired right from Arya, the power house Tabu garu, my friend Pooja, PS Vinod sir, Thaman and the rest of the stellar cast and crew that I’ve yet to meet, and of course Haarika & Hassine and Geetha Arts! Thank you for having me! After Chi.La.Sow, another new adventure for me and I’m sure I will get to learn a lot from this amazing team while having an absolute blast along the way!”

AA19 is the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram after Julai and S/O Sathyamurthy. It has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Interestingly, it is Pooja’s second film with Arjun after DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham and also marks her second film with Trivikram after Aravindha Sametha. The film’s second schedule recently kicked off in Hyderabad where Pooja joined the team.

Pooja had recently tweeted, “Yeyyy… pleased to be back with this amazing team. This one is gonna be one crazy, entertaining film.”

Produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, AA19 also stars Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna in other pivotal roles. Thaman is scoring the music and PS Vinod is taking care of the cinematography.