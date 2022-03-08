Suriya on ET, Jai Bhim’s Oscar journey: ‘People watched the film and said…’

Actor Suriya, who delivered two OTT blockbusters Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim during Covid-19 pandemic, is finally all set to return to theatres with ET – Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by Pandiraj, the movie will release on March 10 with a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Co-starring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Soori, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ciby Bhuvana in important roles, the Suriya-starrer will release in Telugu with the title ET- Evariki Thalavanchadu.

Ahead of the film’s release, Suriya interacted with the media in Hyderabad and opened up on a host of issues. Excerpts…

What is your take on the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the film industry?

A lot of changes have happened due to the pandemic. It has changed the priorities of humans in terms of where they want to be, what kind of work they want to do or how you balance your personal and professional lives. People have taken crucial and bold calls. Hopefully, everybody can bounce back in the business. At least, I can see that travel and hospitality industries are bouncing back with a vengeance. We all had only depressing stories during the pandemic. And now, hearing inspiring stories is a positive change.

Likewise, when it comes to the film industry, the OTT has wiped out all the borders. While Baahubali started the trend, Pushpa pushed the envelope. They again proved that a theatrical release is possible. The people who braved the pandemic thought differently and changed the business dynamics. The digital business is new now. Digital is giving a little boost and a new avenue to the creative industry. Now, people can put out their content out and write new stories. The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the film industry in a big way. Everybody is now free to make larger-than-life content. They are aware and want to serve spectacles on the screen.

Also Read | Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya plays a lawyer but this is no Jai Bhim

Apart from critical reception and applause, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim have given me more confidence to do different films and tell more stories about our society and lives. So, the pandemic was good learning.

How did you handle the pressure from the distribution sector when you released your films directly on OTT?

The opposing reactions were natural at the evolution points of stage, drama, theatre, and television. You cannot stop the evolution. It is always going to happen, and we have to handle it. We have to see how we can co-exist and make better content according to the type of medium. Of course, I have learned everything from the theatre and audience to be whatever I am today as an actor. The way Telugu audiences thronged cinema halls and celebrated movies such as Akhanda, Pushpa, and Bheemla Nayak was a wonderful change. Even for us, we feel motivated.

Tell us about ET?

ET is a proper theatrical and commercial film. But, it also has something, which has not been discussed before, and something we hesitate to discuss at home. The movie discusses what happens at home and to women in our lives. I would want media to explore the subject and make it a topic of discussion.

How did you strike the right balance between the message and commercial elements?

I should thank the film’s director for that. The blend is such that it doesn’t feel forced. The emotion and content will not be over the top.

What is your take on Jai Bhim‘s Oscar journey?

That was a process, and I didn’t want to stop it for anything. We had an opportunity, and sent it. It was nice of them to talk about it — the people in content room and screening room watched the film and said things like, ‘I will not be surprised if this film is nominated.’ That in itself is a high.

Tell us about Vaadivaasal?

Vaadivaasal is not an easy film. In every shot, we need 1000 to 2000 people. So, we are waiting for the pandemic to settle down. The previsualization and other plans are happening now. We should be able to start the film in June or July.