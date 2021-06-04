Suriya launches the teaser of Mohan Babu-starrer Son of India, Chiranjeevi lends his voice

Tamil superstar Suriya on Friday unveiled the teaser of Mohan Babu-starrer Son of India. “Proudly Presenting #SonofIndiaTeaser with immense respect to “Collection King” @themohanbabu sir ‘In & As’ #SonofIndia,” he captioned the video.

Earlier, Suriya and Mohan Babu had shared the screen in the critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru.

The teaser has the voice-over of Chiranjeevi describing the character of Mohan Babu in the movie. “I am going to introduce a person to you who is beyond all our calculations. His approach is a unique one. Where he would be at what time and in what form, only God knows. What thoughts are triggered by the neurons in his brain is not yet fathomed by any brain specialist. Very interesting!” says Chiranjeevi.

Mohan Babu is seen in various avatars and in a complete action mode in the 53-second teaser. His two dialogues are designed to revive the glory days of the actor. However, the teaser reveals no clues about the plot, except the sharply edited visuals.

The film’s producer Vishnu Manchu thanked Suriya and Chiranjeevi in a tweet for their support. He tweeted, “Proud to introduce you #SonofIndia. Much thanks to my big brother @Suriya_offl. Special thanks to @KChiruTweets uncle.”

Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, Son of India has the music from maestro Ilaiyaraaja while Sarvesh Murari is the cinematographer of the project. The movie also stars Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra and Ravi Prakash in other prominent roles.