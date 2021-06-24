Suresh Productions ventures into music industry with SP Music: ‘Music has been at the heart of our films’

The logo of SP Music was unveiled on Thursday. (Photo: SureshProdns/Twitter)

Suresh Productions on Thursday entered the music industry with the launch of SP Music. The renowned production house, established by the late Daggubati Ramanaidu in 1964, announced the launch of the music label on Twitter.

“With its immense contribution to cinema for over 50 years, Suresh Productions is now all set to take it up a notch and foray into the musical space with the launch of Suresh Productions Music. Music has always been at the heart of our films, and we recognize the need to distinctly celebrate it as its own. Carrying forward the legacy of Suresh Productions, SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse,” Suresh Productions said in a statement.

Suresh Productions, a subsidiary of Ramanaidu Studios, ventured into film production with the late NTR’s Ramudu Bheemudu in 1964. In the past five decades, it has produced more than 150 movies in 13 different languages.

While Ramanaidu’s elder son Suresh Babu Daggubati is the managing director of Suresh Productions, his younger son Venkatesh Daggubati manages the studio operations. Rana Daggubati is the grandson of Ramanaidu.

On the work front, Suresh Productions is presently bankrolling projects such as Virataparvam, Narappa, and Drishyam 2.