Suresh Productions acquires remake rights of Simbu’s Maanaadu

Renowned film production and distribution house Suresh Productions on Thursday announced they have acquired the remake rights of Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu in all Indian languages. They also acquired theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu.

In a statement, Suresh Productions said, “Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu.”

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu starred Simbu, SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Anjena Kirti. The film, which revolves around time loop, released on November 25 to a positive response. The film was supposed to release in Telugu states as well on the same date with the title, The Loop. But it got stalled due to unknown reasons.

Appreciating Maanaadu’s approach towards its concept, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Maanaadu offers more reasons to celebrate it. In particular, SJ Suryah’s performance, which brings the circus to the town. He draws genuine laughter with his reactions to mind-boggling events. And also he knows exactly what is expected of him and he delivers it perfectly. The editing of the movie is another big plus. Editor Praveen KL’s work brings a lot of clarity to the movie, which makes it enjoyable for a wider audience, who doesn’t have to break their head to understand the concept before they could appreciate the narrative, which plays in a loop.”