Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

Malayalam actor and action hero Suresh Gopi tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the news via his social media handles on Wednesday.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy, and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected.”

Suresh Gopi is known for his work predominantly in Malayalam cinema. He also starred in Telugu films such as Antima Theerpu, Aa Okkadu, and I. His Telugu dubbed films Police Commissioner and Journalist were superhits in the Telugu states.

Malayalam film celebrities Mammootty, Shobana, and director Priyadarshan also recently tested positive for coronavirus.