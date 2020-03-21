Surender Reddy to direct Akhil Akkineni in his next film?

As per sources, Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy are collaborating for their next project. As per sources, Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy are collaborating for their next project.

Director Surender Reddy has not announced any new project after the release of his magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But now sources hint towards the fact that he is most likely to direct Akhil Akkineni for his next.

Even though the official announcement is awaited for the same, a source in the know hinted that actor Nithiin’s Shresht Movies is on board to bankroll the project. It marks Akhil Akkineni’s second collaboration with the banner.

It is worth noting that Akhil made his acting debut as a hero with Nithiin’s production venture Akhil (2015) under the same banner.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the love drama has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

On the production side, Nithiin has also lined up Adhadhun’s Telugu remake under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi.

