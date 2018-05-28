Sunny Leone did her own stunts for Veeramadevi

Veeramahadevi will mark Sunny Leone’s debut as a lead actor down south. Veeramahadevi will mark Sunny Leone’s debut as a lead actor down south.

Actor Sunny Leone says that she did her own horse riding and other stunts for the first look shoot for her upcoming film Veeramadevi. Sunny on Monday shared a video of herself riding a horse. She captioned it: “Practice ride with this beautiful animal before shooting Veeramadevi did my own riding and stunts for this first look shoot!”

Veeramadevi, a period drama, will mark the debut of the Indo-Canadian actor in the Tamil film industry. The actor had recently shared the first look of the film. Sunny is quite kicked for the film in which she will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Apart from horse riding, Sunny has also trained herself in sword fighting. The actor has reportedly allotted around 150 days for the project.

Amrish Ganesh of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has been roped in to handle the music department.

“I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for a long time. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated the story. I have a special love towards south India. I have a lot of my fans here, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of woman I would love to play, it’s Veeramadevi. She is a very determined and an independent woman,” Sunny had said about her role in the film earlier.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was last seen on the big screen in 2017 in the film Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan. She is also working on web-series biopic Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Veeramadevi will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi with actor Navdeep playing the antagonist. The film is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner and helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan.

(With inputs of IANS)

