scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

Sunitha Upadrasta ties the knot with Rama Krishna Veerapaneni

The wedding of Sunitha Upadrasta and Rama Krishna Veerapaneni was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 6:31:13 pm
Singer Sunitha got marriedSinger Sunitha Upadrasta got married on Saturday. (Photo: Sunitha Upadrasta/Instagram, MS Entertainments/YouTube)

Popular singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni on Saturday in Hyderabad. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

A glimpse of Sunitha and Ram’s intimate wedding ceremony:

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by suzenbabu (@suzen_bro)

Sunitha Upadrasta shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. She posted beautiful photos of herself, her son Aakash Goparaga and daughter Shreya Goparaga.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 42-year-old had a mehendi and haldi ceremony, which was attended by her close friends from the television as well as film industry.

Check out photos shared by Sunitha on her Instagram profile:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)

Actor Anitha Chowdhary posted some cute pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Finally the day has arrived! Wholeheartedly, We are all excited & happy for my best friend @upadrastasunitha. May her life be as happier as her beautiful voice.”

Here’s pictures shared by Anitha Chowdhary:

Anitha Chowdhary Anitha Chowdhary with Sunitha and Suma. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram) Sunitha wedding Here’s Anitha Chowdhary with bride Sunitha. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram)

Sunitha Upadrasta had announced her engagement to Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in December 2020.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life…. the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Sunitha Upadrasta was earlier married to Kiran Kumar Goparaga.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora: Celeb photos
10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement