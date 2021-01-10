Sunitha Upadrasta ties the knot with Rama Krishna Veerapaneni

Popular singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni on Saturday in Hyderabad. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

A glimpse of Sunitha and Ram’s intimate wedding ceremony:

Sunitha Upadrasta shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. She posted beautiful photos of herself, her son Aakash Goparaga and daughter Shreya Goparaga.

The 42-year-old had a mehendi and haldi ceremony, which was attended by her close friends from the television as well as film industry.

Check out photos shared by Sunitha on her Instagram profile:

Actor Anitha Chowdhary posted some cute pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Finally the day has arrived! Wholeheartedly, We are all excited & happy for my best friend @upadrastasunitha. May her life be as happier as her beautiful voice.”

Here’s pictures shared by Anitha Chowdhary:

Anitha Chowdhary with Sunitha and Suma. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram) Anitha Chowdhary with Sunitha and Suma. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram)

Here’s Anitha Chowdhary with bride Sunitha. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram) Here’s Anitha Chowdhary with bride Sunitha. (Photo: Anitha Chowdhary/Instagram)

Sunitha Upadrasta had announced her engagement to Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in December 2020.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life…. the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Sunitha Upadrasta was earlier married to Kiran Kumar Goparaga.