Singer Sunitha gets engaged to Ram

Sunitha and Ram at their engagement ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/upadrastasunitha)

Telugu singer-dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta recently got engaged to entrepreneur Ram in Hyderabad. Sunitha, 42, on Monday took to Instagram and shared photos from the engagement ceremony.

Sharing photos, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life…. the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon.”

Thanking her well-wishers, she further wrote, “Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Sunitha has hundreds of Telugu songs to her credit, with her recent hit being “Neeli Neeli Akasam” from 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. She has also earned praise for her dubbing work in Chudalani Undi, Jayam, Manmadhudu, Anand and Godavari among others. Ram, meanwhile, is a digital entrepreneur.

