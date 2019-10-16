Sundeep Kishan’s Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL to release in November

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL has completed its shooting part and the makers are planning to release the film in November. Being directed by G Nageswara Reddy, the movie is an out and out entertainer and Hansika Motwani as the female lead.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar is making her Telugu screen debut with this film while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore will be seen in other supporting roles.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL has music of Sai Kartheek and cinematography by Sai Sriram. Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy Creations banner is producing the movie and are planning to release it in both Telugu and Tamil.