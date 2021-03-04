Sundeep Kishan on A1 Express: ‘It is a modern commercial film’

Sundeep Kishan poses for paparazzi during the promotions of A1 Express. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express is not only his 25th film but also the first Telugu movie to be made on the sport of hockey. With Lavanya Tripathi in the lead, the film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. It is the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit, Natpe Thunai.

Ahead of the film’s release on March 5, the Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL actor interacted with the media and termed his film as a “massive sports entertainer.” Sundeep is quite confident about the film’s success at the box office. Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Why did you choose a remake for your 25th film?

I prefer to say that we have picked the best content for my 25th film. It’s not a frame-to-frame remake. We bought the rights of an extraordinary idea and reworked it. I wanted to come up with a film that is thoroughly enjoyable in the theatres.

Did this film pose any challenges to the actor in you?

The characters in the sports dramas will have journeys with so many emotional ups and downs. They offer moments to the actors to prove themselves. So, I would like to call A1 Express a modern commercial film. It has a strong emotional core and a great visual span.

Is A1 Express going to show the struggles of true talents in the sports arena?

The movie throws light on how the talented sportspersons are being neglected and not getting the proper recognition despite their hard work. The film discusses a number of contemporary issues as well.



How did you prepare for your character in the movie?

I underwent a six-month hockey training to understand the nuances of the game.

Didn’t you feel it was a risky subject given hockey’s popularity among people has flagged of late?

Hockey may not be as popular as cricket in our country but we have to look beyond one sport. A1 Express will offer entertainment with the hockey backdrop perfectly. And, I am sure it’s not a risky attempt at all.

Were there any specific difficulties for you while shooting for the movie?

In my view, making a sports film itself is a difficult task, and it is an exhausting process. The dynamics of the hockey sport are different. It looks like a very arrogant game in the frames and demands completely a new style of body language. So, I had to give up my body language and adopted a new one that suits the story.

On a whole, how do you define A1 Express?

I would say A1 Express is a massive sports entertainer. We started this film with an agenda of making a superhit film. I am confident enough that we are going to tick all the right boxes.



Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Rowdy Baby is nearing its completion. I have also lined up two films for Mahesh Koneru and AK Entertainments.