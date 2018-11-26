Sundeep Kishan: Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene will break all stereotypes of the supernatural thriller genre

Actor Sundeep Kishan is all set to make his debut as a producer with Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. The actor has joined hands with Daya Pannem to kick-start the production house Venkatadri Talkies. Directed by Caarthick Raju, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene stars Sundeep and Anya Singh in the lead roles.

The supernatural thriller is presently in its last leg of shooting. The makers are planning to release Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene in January 2019.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sundeep Kishan said, “Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene is a commercial movie with a new concept. For every 20 minutes, the genre of the film keeps changing and I am confident that it will break all the norms and stereotypes of the supernatural thriller genre.”

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene also stars Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna among others. The film’s music has been composed by Thaman.