Next Enti actor Sundeep Kishan: There is so much to learn from Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who desperately needs a hit, is now ready to try his luck again with the Kunal Kohli directorial Next Enti. The film is scheduled for a December 7 release. The actor, who termed Next Entri as a ‘straightforward film’, recently interacted with indianexpress.com.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What is Next Enti about?

It is a slice of life film with a take on urban relationships. It represents today’s generation’s outlook towards their relationships.

Q. What made you accept the film?

The first reason was Kunal Kohli, the director of the film. His filmmaking style is different. It is real and urban. Apart from that, the concept and characters’ behaviour (based on urban relationships) excited me a lot.

Director Kunal Kohli wanted a space to tell a story. He believed that telling the story through a new language would be something new for him and the audience as well.

Q. The trailers of Next Enti have dropped a hint about the bold content in the film. What is your take on it?

Generally, films do not talk about sex openly but in our film, Next Enti, there is a lot of conversation around sex. It’s one of the rare films which addresses sex and how the new generation is approaching it. It talks about how they differentiate between love and sex and how it influences a relationship.

Q. After Arjun Reddy and RX100, do you think bold content has become a USP?

It’s difficult to guess the USP of any film. If the audience connects to a story, they connect to the film as well. For instance, the viewers loved Arjun Reddy as a character while they connected with a betrayed boyfriend in RX100. Both Arjun Reddy and RX100 are urban in nature but in my view, Next Enti is a notch up.

Today, the audience is exposed to content on different platforms. They are open to discussing sex and lovemaking. So, it would not make sense to hide anything on the silver screen. So, I think that is why we have chosen to go wild with this film. It is quite a forward film.

Q. How is your character in Next Enti?

Till now, I have played a boy-next-door type of characters. In Next Enti, I play a character, born and brought up in London, who has a very practical approach in life. He thinks about today, the present moment.

What we really want to tell the audience through the film is that it is a Woody Allen type of cinema. The film is an experience and the audience will move with the characters as the narration goes. So, I am eagerly waiting to see how the audience reacts to the film.

Q. How was your experience with director Kunal Kohli and actor Tamannaah Bhatia?

Kunal is a very chilled out guy. It was a nice experience. With a director like him, you just follow his vision. So, every scene, including the way we deliver dialogues or enact a scene, is his vision.

Tamannah is lot of fun, sorted and simple. This is for the first time I am working with her. While we never interacted before, we got along really well on the sets. In terms of performance timing, we were bang on. She is not from a Telugu background but the way she works is fabulous. There is so much to learn from her. She is very mature and balanced.

Q. Other than Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, have you lined up any new projects under your production banner?

Last year, I went through different phases. First, I concentrated only on stories. Then I wanted to work with good directors after which I took a break to come back with a good script and that is when I got Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, a complete commercial film. With this film, I wanted to take the responsibility to present it to the audience and that is why I am producing it. I am quite confident that the film will surprise the audience.

As an actor, I am also going to do a commercial entertainer under G Nageswara Reddy’s direction. On the production front, I have locked one script but I am looking forward to producing only one film in a year. So, I will work on it after G Nageswara Reddy’s film.