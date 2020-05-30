Sundeep Kishan: A1 Express has at least 20 adrenaline-rushing moments

Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express is a sports drama. (Photo: Sundeep Kishan/Instagram) Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express is a sports drama. (Photo: Sundeep Kishan/Instagram)

Actor-producer Sundeep Kishan is taking it easy during the lockdown. The Venkatadri Express star will be next seen in a sports drama titled A1 Express. Kishan, who sounds quite confident about his next film, spilled the beans on the project in an interaction with Indianexpress.com.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How are you dealing with the lockdown?

I am just chilling, watching movies and enjoying this time as we do in the summer holidays. The entire world is shut down, so we can’t crib about our personal lives during these uncertain times. It is a world crisis.

Q. How do you keep yourself busy?

I never tried to keep myself busy intentionally. I just do what I want to do. In my understanding, why does one have to rush to do something. Sit back and enjoy the time. If not now, when will you spend time with yourself? Do your bit to make the most of the time.

Q. As you are also a producer now, what changes you think might take place in film production post the lockdown?

To be honest, I don’t know. But the film industry is somewhat prone to adaptation. Our industry is constantly changing. Today, Telugu films have an audience all over India. Overseas and digital markets are strong now. So, we have to adapt to new trends. I believe every business will be back to normal but it will take time. We have to be optimistic, and work and adapt to the new changes collectively.

I am most confident about my film A1 Express and I am in no hurry to release it. My agenda as a producer is to give the best version of the film and when that happens, the film will work in any condition.

Q. Tell us more about your upcoming film A1 Express.

I lost almost 3-4 years of my life. Now, I want to give it back. Not only A1 Express but with every film of mine, I want to put my best efforts. A1 Express is a sports film and I can promise that it has at least 20 moments that will give you adrenaline-rush, which can be experienced only in theaters. We still have 14 days left.

Q. How did you prepare yourself for the sports drama?

I have not done a physically exhausting film for a while. I was not looking my best on the screen. The character in the film gave me scope to work again on myself. Even while working out, my trainer made sure I eat and live like a sportsman. He would keep me on my toes. We tried to put our best foot forward. We were not aiming for abs. I worked on myself while having fun. Also, hockey is not at all an easy sport but it was so much fun.

Q. Recently, you announced a new project with producer Gemini Kiran?

It’s a film where I can be seen going back to my roots. The project is going to be a slice-of-life comedy, As a script, it is very strong. I still have to figure out how my character turns out but it is very well written. The film will be nothing you have seen before. It is inspired by the kind of films Ayushmann Khurrana is picking up.

Q. Did you sign for any new web series?

Presently, I am producing a web-series but I am not acting in it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd