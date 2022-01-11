Sukumar turns 52: Pushpa The Rise director’s films are one of a kind

Ace filmmaker Sukumar is not only SS Rajamouli’s favourite director, but he is also the one whom the Baahubali maker considers a competitor in the business. With his unique concepts and screenplay, Sukumar has delivered several superhits. His characterization and taste for music are also noteworthy. Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar is celebrating his birthday today, and here is a look at his films which are one of a kind.

Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009)

Allu Arjun’s first hit film Arya marked the directorial debut of Sukumar. With a chartbuster music album, the movie narrates the love story of Arya, a free-spirited college-goer. He wants his romantic interest to feel (read acknowledge) his love, even if she can’t reciprocate his affection. The underlying sentiment was love without expectations. “Feel my love” sort of became a rage among youngsters at the time.

In Arya 2, which is not a sequel to Arya, Sukumar included the characters of Arya, Ajay and Geetha from Arya, but with a completely different story. In the film, Arya (Allu Arjun) is psychotic and possessive about his friends and lover. The director’s depiction of the protagonist stunned many.

Jagadam (2007)

Jagadam was panned for glorifying violence. In the movie, Seenu (Ram Pothineni) dreams of becoming a don from his childhood and feels it is heroic. But as the old saying goes – Evil never wins over good, and Seenu realizes that being a villain is not heroic but traumatic.

100% Love (2011)

The film is a tale of a love-hate relationship between Balu (Naga Chaitanya) and Mahalakshmi (Tamannaah Bhatia). Although it was an unexceptional Telugu romantic drama, it was a hit at the box office. 100% Love gave Sukumar the confidence to continue his experiments with characterisation.

1: Nenokkadine (2014)

1: Nenokkadine is the most stylish, visually stunning film in Sukumar’s career. It is also a movie that makes the audience put on their thinking cap. The protagonist Gautham (Mahesh Babu) is a rockstar with schizophrenia who is on a mission to track down those responsible for his parents’ death.

Nannaku Prematho (2016)

Featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, this Sukumar directorial is a revenge story with a very complex narrative. Nannaku Prematho is a very uncommon Telugu film as it uses the concept of the butterfly effect in the story.

Rangasthalam (2018)

This rural drama presented Ram Charan as a hearing-impaired character. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Ram Charan has essayed the role of Chitti Babu with conviction. It is the best performance that he has delivered in his entire career spanning about 11 years.”

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Sukumar’s recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was not only a showcase of Allu Arjun’s histrionic skills, but also shows how an authentic presentation of a story can go a long way in boosting the box office prospects of the movie.

Happy Birthday Sukumar!