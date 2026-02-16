Suhas’ Hey Bhagawan renamed to Hey Balwanth at last minute amid censor objection

Just four days before its scheduled theatrical release, actor Suhas’ comedy entertainer has undergone a title change. What was promoted for weeks as Hey Bhagawan will now hit theaters on February 20 as Hey Balwanth, following objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The last-minute change comes after the censor board reportedly expressed concerns that the word “Bhagawan” (meaning God) could hurt religious sentiments given the film’s subject matter. Rather than risk delays or certification issues, the filmmakers quickly agreed to the new title.

“Title changed. Entertainment unchanged, In 4 Days, Get Ready to have Hysterical Laughs with Heavy Confusion & Entertainment” the team stated in a brief announcement, putting a positive spin on what represents a significant setback after weeks of promotional activities under the original name.