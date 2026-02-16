Suhas’ Hey Bhagawan renamed to Hey Balwanth at last minute amid censor objection

Suhas' comedy Hey Bhagawan was forced to rebrand as Hey Balwanth just days before its February 20 release.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 16, 2026 04:41 PM IST
Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in Hey BalwanthSuhas and Shivani Nagaram's comedy film underwent a change from "Hey Bhagawan" to "Hey Balwanth"
Just four days before its scheduled theatrical release, actor Suhas’ comedy entertainer has undergone a title change. What was promoted for weeks as Hey Bhagawan will now hit theaters on February 20 as Hey Balwanth, following objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The last-minute change comes after the censor board reportedly expressed concerns that the word “Bhagawan” (meaning God) could hurt religious sentiments given the film’s subject matter. Rather than risk delays or certification issues, the filmmakers quickly agreed to the new title.

“Title changed. Entertainment unchanged, In 4 Days, Get Ready to have Hysterical Laughs with Heavy Confusion & Entertainment” the team stated in a brief announcement, putting a positive spin on what represents a significant setback after weeks of promotional activities under the original name.

Hey Balwanth is directed by debutant Gopi Atchara. The plot centers on a young man and his father’s unusual business venture. Actor VK Naresh plays the father, with the nature of his business serving as a central mystery in the film. Shivani Nagaram reunites with Suhas after working together on Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The cast also features comedians Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, and Annapoornamma in supporting roles.

B. Narendra Reddy has produced the project under his Trishul Visionary Studios banner. Earlier, the makers ran an unusual promotional campaign, offering prize money to anyone who could correctly guess what business Naresh’s character operates. This quirky marketing generated considerable pre-release buzz.

Director Atchara has maintained the film is a clean family entertainer. Speaking to media, he described it as non-stop comedy with an emotional payoff toward the end. He emphasized the movie doesn’t tackle any controversial themes.

This marks the third Telugu film in recent months to undergo a title revision due to certification concerns, suggesting growing caution from regulatory authorities.

In January, the mythological drama Vanara had to rebrand as Vanaveera just before its New Year’s Day launch.

More recently, romantic film Couple Friendly encountered trouble over its title. The board suggested renaming it Friendly Couple to obtain a U/A rating suitable for wider audiences. When the makers declined, they accepted an adults-only A certificate instead, choosing to keep their original branding rather than confuse ticket buyers.

