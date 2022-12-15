Suguna Sundari: Watch Shruti Haasan and Balakrishna shake a leg to Veera Simha Reddy song

Suguna Sundari, the second single of Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, is here. Composer Thaman has yet again delivered a peppy song, which makes for a perfect dance number. The lyrical song also features a few clips, which have Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan dancing in exotic locations.

The song is shot like a typical vibrant Telugu song, which has become a rarity in Tollywood as increasingly makers are choosing to create sets for songs after the success of Muttabomma and Ooantava.

With the song, Thaman has introduced a new singer named Snigdha Sharma to Telugu cinema. Ram Miriyala, who is known for songs Bimbiliki Pilapi and Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo, has sung the song along with Snigdha. It is written by veteran lyricist Ramjogayya Sastry.

Sharing the song, Thaman wrote, “Enjoy the Voices Of #RamMiriyala. Introducing Snigdha Sharma. @ramjowrites firreeyyyy Lines. Our Dearest #NBK Gaaru Just lit it (sic).”

Veera Simha Reddy, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is set to be released in cinemas on January 12 for the Sankranti festival in January next year.

Veera Simha Reddy also stars Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in supporting roles. Produced by Mytri Movie Makers, the film has cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and editing by Naveen Nooli.

The commercial entertainer will be competing at the box office with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya on Sankranti. Vijay’s Varasudu (Varisu in Tamil) will also be released on the same day.