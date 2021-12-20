Sudheer Babu’s new film goes on floors

The 15th film of actor Sudheer Babu was launched on Monday with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Actor-turned-director Harshavardhan is helming this yet-to-be-titled project, while Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will jointly produce it under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. The regular shoot for the film will begin next week.

At the launch event, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao handed over the script to the director and sounded clapboard for the muhurtham shot on deities.

Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose music, while PG Vinda will handle cinematography. Rajeev is the art director. The complete details about the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon by the makers.

Sudheer Babu was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Sridevi Soda Center. He has Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s directorial Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in the pipeline.