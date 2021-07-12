Tollywood buzz: Sudheer Babu announces new film, Tamannaah Bhatia unveils first look of Skylab and more

Sudheer Babu announces new film

Actor Sudheer Babu on Monday announced his upcoming film tentatively titled Sudheer 15, which will be helmed by actor-turned-director Harsha Vardhan.

Announcing the film, he tweeted, “#Sudheer15 & @SVCLLP #ProdNo5 is in talented hands of #HarshaVardhan… This is going to be a challenging journey for me and the team… Safe to say that, it’s something that I haven’t tried yet.”

The shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film will commence in August. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao are bankrolling the project.

On the work front, Sudheer Babu also has Sridevi Soda Center and Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in his kitty.

Shoot of RAPO19 begins

Actor Ram Pothineni has begun the shoot of his next film RAPO19 in Hyderabad.

A post by production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen on Twitter read, “#RAPO19⚡Shoot Begins Ustaad @ramsayz @dirlingusamy @IamKrithiShetty @ThisIsDSP @SS_Screens @sujithvasudev @NavinNooli @anbariv @PulagamOfficial #RAPO19ShootBegins.”

Directed by N Lingusamy, the yet-untitled film also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead role.

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils first look of Skylab

Tamannaah Bhatia on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of Skylab, a period drama starring Satyadev, Nithya Menen, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles.

“Here’s the first look of Skylab #SKYLAB. Such a fun poster, can’t wait to watch the movie. Best wishes to @ActorSatyaDev @MenenNithya @bytefeatures & #NithyaMenenCompany,” Tamannaah captioned the first look on Twitter.

According to the makers, the film follows the events in the lives of Gowri, Anand and Rama Rao from Banda Lingapally village after the disintegration of Skylab, the first space station launched by NASA.

Skylab is helmed by Vishvak Khanderao. The film is bankrolled by Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company.