scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Must Read

Tollywood buzz: Sudheer Babu announces new film, Tamannaah Bhatia unveils first look of Skylab and more

While Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled the first look poster of Satyadev's Skylab, Sudheer Babu announced his next project.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
July 12, 2021 3:56:12 pm
Telugu film newsTollywood news in a nutshell. (Photos: PR Handout)

Sudheer Babu announces new film

Actor Sudheer Babu on Monday announced his upcoming film tentatively titled Sudheer 15, which will be helmed by actor-turned-director Harsha Vardhan.

Announcing the film, he tweeted, “#Sudheer15 & @SVCLLP #ProdNo5 is in talented hands of #HarshaVardhan… This is going to be a challenging journey for me and the team… Safe to say that, it’s something that I haven’t tried yet.”

The shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film will commence in August. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao are bankrolling the project.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Sudheer Babu also has Sridevi Soda Center and Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in his kitty.

Shoot of RAPO19 begins

Actor Ram Pothineni has begun the shoot of his next film RAPO19 in Hyderabad.

A post by production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen on Twitter read, “#RAPO19⚡Shoot Begins Ustaad @ramsayz @dirlingusamy @IamKrithiShetty @ThisIsDSP @SS_Screens @sujithvasudev @NavinNooli @anbariv @PulagamOfficial #RAPO19ShootBegins.”

Directed by N Lingusamy, the yet-untitled film also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead role.

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils first look of Skylab

Tamannaah Bhatia on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of Skylab, a period drama starring Satyadev, Nithya Menen, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles.

“Here’s the first look of Skylab #SKYLAB. Such a fun poster, can’t wait to watch the movie. Best wishes to @ActorSatyaDev @MenenNithya @bytefeatures & #NithyaMenenCompany,” Tamannaah captioned the first look on Twitter.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

According to the makers, the film follows the events in the lives of Gowri, Anand and Rama Rao from Banda Lingapally village after the disintegration of Skylab, the first space station launched by NASA.

Skylab is helmed by Vishvak Khanderao. The film is bankrolled by Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sara alia khan Assam Kamakhya Temple
Sara Ali Khan is ‘blessed’ as she visits Assam’s Kamakhya temple

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement