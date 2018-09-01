Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Meet Sudeep as Avuku Raju

Sudeep turns 45 on Sunday. Sudeep turns 45 on Sunday.

On the eve of actor Sudeep’s birthday, his character poster from upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched. He plays a character called Avuku Raju. Judging from the poster, Sudeep seems to be playing a warlord. “Wishing our Abhinaya Chakravarthy @KicchaSudeep a very very Happy Birthday. It’s been a pleasure working with you for Sye Raa. Have an amazing day and a super successful year ahead,” wrote director Surender Reddy, who is helming the project with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

“Mch luv n thanks for ur wishes sir & for making me feel ultra comfortable and for all th respect n love…. @DirSurender ….(sic),” replied Sudeep, who will turn 45 on Sunday.

The shooting of the big-ticket film is going on at a steady pace. Recently, the filmmakers roped in Tamannaah Bhatia for the project, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jagapathy Babu among others in important roles. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo in the film, which is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja is producing the movie under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. The movie is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter, who led a rebellion against the British rule in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd