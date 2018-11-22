Subrahmanyapuram trailer: Sumanth stars in a ‘devotional thriller’

Actor Sumanth charmed the audience with his romantic drama Malliraava. Now, the star is getting ready to keep the audience on the edge of their seat with thriller Subrahmanyapuram.

Directed by debutant Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie is set to release in December. On Wednesday, the makers launched the trailer in the presence of actor Akhil Akkineni.

Watch the trailer of Subrahmanyapuram here:

Speaking at the trailer launch, Akhil said, “Coming up with a story in thriller genre is diffcult. Though I don’t like thrillers, Subrahmanyapuram’s trailer convinced me to look into the movie.”

Sumanth added, “Although I’m not a great fan of thrillers, director Santhossh impressed me with his narration and I am quite confident about the film’s success as well.”

Director Santossh Jagarlapudi described the film as a “devotional thriller” and clarified that the film is not a sequel to Karthikeya.