Subrahmanyapuram director Santhossh Jagarlapudi: I love thriller as a genre

Santhossh Jagarlapudi’s first feature film Subrahmanyapuram, starring Sumanth, has hit screens today. The director, who is confident about the success of the movie, is a big fan of the thriller genre.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Advertising

Q. How would you describe your journey from short films to a feature film?

I have always loved reading and writing. Initially, I wanted to start my career as a writer. During my college days, I directed one of the stories I had written. That was the beginning of my career as a short filmmaker. However, due to family issues, I had to take up a job. While being on the job, I assisted directors even in short films.

I shot three short films out of which two featured Jabardasth fame Getup Sreenu. He was a great support to me in the beginning of my career. In the same year, with the help of Venkata Sreenivasa Rao, I developed the basic plot for Subrahmanyapuram. And later, we evolved the basic theme into a script with 75 scenes.

Advertising

Q. A thriller film is not new to Tollywood. How is Subrahmanyapuram going to be different?

In Subrahmanyapuram, we ask what if God creates problems and difficulties in our life. Who would we seek an answer or solution from?

Q. Your short films belonged to the thriller genre. Now, your debut film is a thriller too.

I love thriller as a genre. Thriller does not only mean brutal killing. We can create thrill even in films showcasing friendship or love by adding a different perspective. I have made a comedy thriller too. But yes, the narration has to keep the viewers guessing.

Q. Sumanth is not a fan of the thriller genre. How did you get him on board?

I narrated the story to Sumanth for two and a half hours. Throughout the narration, he kept asking me ‘what’s next?’, which gave me the confidence that he is getting interested in the script.

The protagonist Karthik demanded a mature personality. So, I preferred Sumanth for the lead role. His involvement with the character is just outstanding. Not only Sumanth, my producer Sudhakar Reddy also supported me unconditionally and trusted on my vision.

Q. People are comparing Subrahmanyapuram with Karthikeya.

The only similarity between Subrahmanyapuram and Karthikeya is Subrahmanyapuram village and the god Subramanyeshwara Swamy.

I can confidently say that no one can guess about the antagonist till the end of the film.

Q. Are there more projects in the kitty?

Advertising

My next flick is also going to be a pure commercial thriller and the title is No.0909. It is a taxi number. However, at present, my future depends on the response we get for Subrahmanyapuram.