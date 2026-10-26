‘Mixing fiction with history is crime’: Netaji’s family demands Prabhas’ Fauzi teaser be pulled

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has accused the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Fauzi of distorting historical facts about Netaji’s meeting with Adolf Hitler and has demanded a public apology from director Hanu Raghavapudi. He has also called for the film’s teaser to be taken down and replaced with one that does not misrepresent history.

The controversy erupted within days of the Fauzi teaser being released on October 23, Prabhas’ 47th birthday. The teaser opens with a dramatised version of the historically documented 1942 meeting between Netaji and Hitler in Berlin, during which Netaji introduces Prabhas’ fictional character to the German leader as a spy, soldier and strategist who crippled British intelligence. It is this framing, in which a real historical figure is used to build the mythology of a fictional one, that has drawn the sharpest criticism.

On Monday, Chandra Kumar Bose posted on X demanding the teaser be pulled. “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope director Hanu Raghavapudi and his movie team pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope Prabhas too gets to read this,” he wrote.

Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser , put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this. — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 26, 2026

Speaking to IANS on Sunday, he had elaborated on his objections. He said filmmakers are free to depict India’s freedom struggle and its leaders on screen but should not compromise on historical accuracy in the process.

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“Distorting facts and resorting to fiction while dealing with national icons is, I think, a crime,” he said. He alleged that the film presents a misleading account of Netaji’s interaction with Hitler and diminishes the freedom fighter’s stature.

The historical context Bose wants shown

Chandra Kumar Bose laid out what he says actually happened during the meeting and how it differs from the teaser’s depiction. He said Netaji approached Hitler with a strategic understanding of geopolitics, recognising that both Germany and Japan could provide assistance to India’s freedom movement at that point in the war. “Netaji recognised that Germany’s Hitler and Japan’s Hideki Tojo could provide assistance to India’s freedom movement at that juncture,” he said. “He vehemently opposed fascism and believed in democracy and people’s democratic rights.”

Also Read: Fauzi teaser: Prabhas fights against the British in this period spy saga. Watch

Bose also referenced Hitler’s views on India as expressed in Mein Kampf, noting that they reflected a poor understanding of Indian history, heritage and culture. He said that while both leaders initially pursued their respective national objectives, Hitler later became a megalomaniac.

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“The director should apologise to the people of India and all those who value the country’s freedom struggle,” he said.

In the teaser, the conversation between Bose and Hitler is structured so that Netaji ends up introducing and building up Prabhas’ fictional character, effectively using a real historical figure as a narrative device to elevate a movie hero. Multiple social media users echoed this concern, with one writing, “Why is Netaji hyping up Prabhas?” and another demanding criminal action against the makers “for exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to elevate and glorify Prabhas’s character.”

The Fauzi team has not yet issued an official response to Chandra Kumar Bose’s demands. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.