Streaming guide: 6 Telugu films you can stream this Ugadi

The celebration of Ugadi is not complete without mouth-watering sweets, lavish meals and of course, a new movie. If large crowds scare you and you don’t feel at ease taking a trip to the nearest theatre to watch the latest Telugu films owing to rising cases of Covid-19 infections, don’t beat yourself up. There are a slew of new movies for you to stream from the comfort of your home and safely enjoy the customs of the festival.

Here are the six Telugu movies we recommend for you to stream this Ugadi:

Uppena

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Bucchi Babu Sana, the film became a huge hit at the box office when it released in February this year. The film set new collection records during a pandemic. Uppena revolves around star-crossed lovers, played by Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. It also marks their acting debuts. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, who is willing to go to any extent to protect his caste pride. Uppena is set to stream on Netflix from April 14.

Jathi Ratnalu

With no big names leading the star cast, small-budget satire managed to pull the crowd to theatres in huge numbers. The film was declared a hit at the box office and it also received a lot of love from the critics. And rightly so, considering the strong message it had for youngsters who are limited by their own imagination. And it also throws light on the sorry times we live in, where conspiracy theories have a lot of takers over facts and reasons. Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles is helmed by Anudeep KV. You can watch Jathi Ratnalu on Amazon Prime Video.

Krack

Tollywood star Ravi Teja deserves credit for initiating the revival of the box office business in the Telugu states with this film. Krack came out when the country was still reeling under partial lockdown. And it ushered in a lot of hope with its success. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Ravi Teja as a cop, who plays by his own rules. It stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakani in the supporting roles. Krack is streaming on Aha.

Yuvarathnaa

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. Just a week after it opened in cinemas, the filmmakers were forced to make it available on an OTT platform after the Karnataka government withdrew permission for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. The film revolves around an idealistic professor’s fight to protect the government-run colleges from greedy corporations who want to make education an expensive affair. It also stars Prakash Raj, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, and Dhananjay. The original Kannada film is also streaming in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

Naandhi

Written and directed by newcomer Vijay Kanakamedala, the film informs us about a very essential law: section 211 of IPC. We have seen many stories revolving around police brutality, and how torture is used to coerce innocents into admitting a crime that they have no connection with. This film tells the tale of a man, who was wronged by the cops and how he legally fights back against false charges. Naandhi stars Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma and others. The film is streaming on Aha.

Zombie Reddy

Rayalaseema has provided the backdrop for numerous action films in Telugu. In fact, the region is synonyms with violence. What happens when Rayalaseema, which is known for people with a hair-trigger temper, come under an invasion by zombies? You don’t have to imagine it as director Prasanth Varma has done it for you in this film. Despite its flaws, the film is funny and enjoyable. Starring mostly new faces, Zombie Reddy is streaming on Aha.