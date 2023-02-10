Steven Spielberg on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes; it was like eye candy’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli got to meet the ‘God’ of filmmaking Steven Spielberg in the US while he was busy promoting his magnum RRR there. Now, Rajamouli got an opportunity to interact with Spielberg regarding his Oscar-nominated movie, The Fabelmans. But before they could start talking about the movie, Spielberg shared his review of RRR, which he watched only last week.

Spielberg told Rajamouli that he had not watched RRR when they met in the US, but now he has seen the movie. He told Rajamouli, “I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy.”

RRR, which hit Indian theaters last year in March, is a three-hour visual spectacle which narrates a fictional story of two historic figures Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It was led by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and was ably supported by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and others.

Also read | New York Film Critics Circle awards S S Rajamouli Best Director: Why Western critics love action films like RRR

Speaking about the performances in the film, Steven Spielberg told SS Rajamouli, “I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations for RRR.”

Spielberg’s response after watching RRR left Rajamouli elated and he told the American filmmaker that he can just “get up from the chair and dance right away”. He also said that Spielberg’s words of appreciation mean a lot to him.

The Fabelmans director also expressed his intrigue about how RRR was made and told Rajamouli, “I have questions about how you made the movie and a lot of other questions that I need to ask.” Rajamouli said he would make sure to “beg, borrow and steal time” from Spielberg’s office the next time he is in the US so that the two can discuss the movie.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans has released in Indian theatres on Friday. It presents a coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams. It is based on Spielberg’s experiences as a child in Arizona.